Israel Kills 19 Palestinians Despite Gaza Ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: Despite the declared ceasefire between the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and the occupying regime, Israel has killed 19 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip.

Gaza health authorities reported on Saturday that the bodies of 155 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces have been recovered, including 19 new casualties, as the ceasefire takes effect.

Of these, 135 were victims of earlier Israeli attacks, whose bodies were retrieved from various parts of Gaza and transferred to medical centers.

According to the same sources, 16 people were killed when Israeli warplanes bombed a house belonging to the Ghabboun family in southern Gaza City.

Two additional Palestinians were killed in an airstrike south of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

One more Palestinian died from wounds sustained in previous Israeli strikes.

As the bombardment slows and Israeli forces withdraw from several areas of the Strip, rescue teams have begun accessing devastated neighborhoods to recover victims of Israeli attacks carried out during the two years of genocide.

Hospitals across Gaza received large numbers of victims: 43 bodies were taken to Al-Shifa Hospital, 60 to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, four to Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat, 16 to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, and 32 to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

