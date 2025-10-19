New mosque launched in Brazil’s Paraná

AhlulBayt News Agency: The first mosque and Islamic charity cultural center, sponsored by the Center for Islamic Propagation in Latin America (CDIAL), opened in the southwestern state of Paraná, Brazil.

According to the Muslimsaroundtheworld website, this mosque and center was inaugurated during a ceremony in the city of Dos Viseues.

It inauguration represents the strengthening of the presence of Muslims in the region and the consolidation of the values ​​of faith, solidarity, dialogue, and peaceful coexistence.

The ceremony was attended by local and religious officials, including Ayd Hassan Al-Rubai, director and cultural advisor of the King Fahd Islamic Cultural Center in Argentina, Abdul Hamid Mutawalli, chairman of the Supreme Council of Imams and Islamic Affairs of the Americas and the Caribbean, and Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib, representative of the Lebanese Darul Ifta in Brazil.

The opening of the mosque and cultural center is the result of collective efforts by the local Muslim community to support institutions active in the field of interfaith dialogue and strengthen social relations.

As a place of learning, spirituality, and unity, this mosque will strive to spread peace and knowledge in the region.

The city of Dos Viseuis, located in the southwestern state of Paraná, Brazil, is an important economic and agricultural center, known for its production of cereals such as corn and soybeans.

The city is also known for its social and cultural diversity, including communities of different ethnicities and backgrounds.

Another characteristic of Dos Viseu is that it hosts diverse cultural and religious events, reflecting the peaceful coexistence and cultural diversity in the southwest of the state of Paraná.

..................

End/ 257