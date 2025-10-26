Israel accused of blocking international journalists access in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Geneva-based human rights organization has warned that Israel’s continued refusal to allow international journalists and forensic teams into Gaza is part of a deliberate policy to eliminate evidence of genocide.

In a statement issued Saturday, the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said Israel enforces this policy through various field and administrative tactics, including blocking access for foreign media and independent investigative bodies.

By preventing independent journalists from entering Gaza, the group said, Israel aims to impose a media blackout and obstruct all forms of documentation and international oversight.

The organization added that these actions are designed to erase traces of the crimes committed.

It further warned that denying justice to victims and concealing the truth are not just separate violations—they are extensions of the genocide itself.

EuroMed called on the United Nations and global institutions to guarantee full and independent access for journalists and forensic experts to document atrocities and preserve physical and biological evidence before it is lost.

The group emphasized that reconstruction and debris clearance in areas of mass killings must prioritize the safeguarding of evidence.

It also demanded the disclosure of missing persons, burial sites, and the return of remains to families.

EuroMed reiterated its call for independent investigations and urged the expansion of International Criminal Court (ICC) efforts to monitor evidence and uphold accountability.

The organization warned that delays in intervention allow Israel more time to destroy crime scenes, obstruct justice, and erase the truth.

It concluded by stating that preserving the truth in Gaza is now both a legal and humanitarian necessity.

In a prior statement issued in mid-October, the group had declared that following the US-mediated agreement, “Gaza must finally be open to the world.”

/129