UN warns Gaza aid cut by Israeli restrictions amid rising needs

AhlulBayt News Agency: The UN on Monday warned that humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip has been reduced due to Israeli restrictions, as needs continue to outpace the ability of aid agencies to respond.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said at a news conference that "the UN and our partners continue to deliver assistance to the most vulnerable families," warning that "needs continue to outpace the ability of humanitarians to respond, given the ongoing impediments they face."

"Rainstorms and colder temperatures are also exacerbating the situation across the Strip," he added.

Between Thursday and Saturday, he said, UN partners working on shelter support delivered "3,800 tents, nearly 4,600 tarpaulins, and thousands of bedding items to some 4,800 families."

He also highlighted efforts to address infant health risks, saying partners are responding to "the growing risks of hypothermia in newborns, with tailored kits that are locally procured and prepared for distribution," adding that "these kits will be provided to mothers and caregivers with newborn and very young children."

However, Haq said aid deliveries have been reduced, and noted: "Since Friday, and due to ongoing restrictions affecting our ability to bring in sufficient volumes of aid, our partners have once again had to reduce the assistance being provided."

The reduced package now includes "one food parcel, one bag of flour, and 1.5 kilograms of high-energy biscuits," which he said "covers half of the minimum caloric needs per family for the remainder of the month."

"OCHA once again warns that impediments continue to hamper our ability to accelerate the scale-up of the humanitarian response," Haq said, stressing that "these impediments must be lifted, and access must be sustained to allow the UN and our partners to reach everyone in need."

Asked about the source of the restrictions, he said: "A lot of these are restrictions that have come from the Israeli authorities," adding that the UN "still don't have enough crossing points open," and noted limits on "what kind of items can come in."

Haq further pointed to staffing constraints, saying: "There have been restrictions placed on the visas of different organizations, including the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), but also other international NGOs."

Although a ceasefire took effect Oct. 10, living conditions in Gaza have not improved, as Israel continues to impose strict restrictions on the entry of aid trucks, violating the humanitarian protocol of the agreement.

Israel has killed nearly 70,700 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,100 others in attacks in Gaza since Oct. 2023, which have continued despite the truce.

.....................

End/ 257