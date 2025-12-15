Hamas says reserves right to retaliate for commander assassination

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan says the movement reserves the right to respond to the Zionist occupation’s violations of the ceasefire agreement, notably the assassination of commander Raed Saad.

Speaking to Al Jazeera on Sunday, the Hamas leader paid tribute to the martyred commander, stating that he “dedicated himself to the Palestinian cause and the defense of his land and homeland.”

Hamdan accused the occupation forces of actively attempting to derail ongoing negotiations for the second phase of the truce.

He confirmed that intensive talks are underway with regional mediators, including Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, regarding the next stages of the ceasefire agreement.

However, he warned that the occupation’s actions are creating insurmountable obstacles.

“We are speaking with our brothers in Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey regarding negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, but the occupation insists on sabotaging the agreement,” Hamdan said.

He asserted the movement’s stance on its military capabilities and mandate.

“We adhere to our right to resistance, especially armed resistance.”

Hamdan stressed the need for any international force monitoring the second phase of the ceasefire to respect Palestinian sovereignty.

“Palestinian factions see an international force as a guarantor for implementing the ceasefire agreement, without powers or interaction with the Palestinian people in Gaza.”

He emphasized that the decision to resist is a unified Palestinian stance, not solely a factional one.

“Resistance is a purely popular Palestinian decision, not a decision of the Hamas movement.”

Hamdan reiterated that Hamas is an extension of a century‑long struggle, noting that the movement “came as an extension of a long history of Palestinian struggle and has maintained the path of resistance against the occupation for four decades.”

He defended the decision to launch the Al‑Aqsa Flood in 2023, stating that “there is not a single leader from the Hamas movement against the October 7 decision.”

He pointed out that “international recognition of the Palestinian state is one of the fruits of Al‑Aqsa Flood.”

Hamdan asserted that the Palestinian resistance values life, despite the occupation’s campaign of destruction.

“We value the sanctity of blood and do not dare to shed it, no matter who it belongs to.”

He then called for global redress for the atrocities committed by the occupation.

“The world must apologize to the Palestinian people for the crimes of genocide that Israel has committed against them.”

The official acknowledged the losses suffered by the movement but affirmed its resilience.

“We are rearranging our affairs and reorganizing our ranks after the martyrdom of many of the movement’s leaders, and the world will see the cohesion of our movement.”

