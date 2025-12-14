Hamas condemns deadly Israeli airstrike in Gaza as ceasefire violation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement condemned the Israeli occupation army’s continued crimes in Gaza, including Saturday’s airstrike on a civilian car west of Gaza City, describing it as a “deliberate criminal violation of the Trump-brokered ceasefire.”

In its Saturday statement, Hamas said that “this attack once again proves that the occupation intentionally seeks to sabotage the ceasefire agreement by escalating its violations.”

The movement held the Israeli government fully accountable for the consequences of its crimes against Palestinians in Gaza and for its systematic breaches of the ceasefire, including targeting civilians and obstructing humanitarian aid.

Hamas called on mediators and sponsors of the agreement to assume their responsibilities regarding what it described as Israel’s “blatant ceasefire violations” in Gaza.

It emphasized the urgent need for action to restrain the Israeli government, “which is failing to honor its commitments under the agreement.”

/129