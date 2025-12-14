Israeli drone strike kills five Palestinians near Gaza City

AhlulBayt News Agency: Five Palestinians were killed on Saturday afternoon when an Israeli drone struck a civilian car near the Nabulsi junction, southwest of Gaza City, in what was described as a new violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Medical sources confirmed that ambulance crews retrieved the bodies of four victims from the destroyed vehicle and transferred them to a hospital in Gaza City, noting that the car was completely demolished in the attack.

Later, another injured civilian who had been at the scene succumbed to his wounds.

Local sources reported that the Israeli drone deliberately targeted the car as it passed through the area, while Palestinian authorities had yet to release information on the identities of the martyrs or possible additional casualties.

The Israeli military, however, claimed responsibility for the strike, asserting that it killed Raed Sa’eid, whom they described as a senior Hamas commander and one of the planners of the October 7, 2023 cross-border operation.

Palestinian media outlets, citing medical sources, stated that the Israeli attack killed at least five people and left several others wounded.

