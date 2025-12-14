Gaza tribes demand replacement of displacement tents with caravans, warn of forced displacement

AhlulBayt News Agency: The National Gathering of Tribes, Clans, and Families in the Gaza Strip called on Saturday for the provision of mobile homes (caravans) as an urgent alternative to the dilapidated displacement tents, amid the deteriorating humanitarian situation and the protracted reconstruction of what was destroyed by the Israeli occupation during its genocidal war on the Strip.

During a conference, the demand came following the receding of the storm that struck the Strip for three days, causing the death of 14 Palestinians and the disappearance of one person, in addition to the damage and flooding of approximately 53,000 tents, either completely or partially, according to official data.

In his address during the conference, Abu Salman al-Mughni, head of the Supreme Council for Tribal Affairs, said that the displacement tents had proven completely incapable of providing even the minimum protection for the displaced, explaining that rainwater flooded a large number of them during the recent storm.

“These tents are only suitable for a limited number of days, and cannot be relied upon given the near-total destruction of our homes,” he added.

Al-Mughni stressed that the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip will take a long time, making it impossible for tens of thousands of families to continue living in tents. He called for the provision of caravans as a temporary humanitarian solution that would guarantee a degree of safety and stability for the displaced.

He also appealed to the Arab Republic of Egypt, represented by its President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, demanding intensified efforts to remove the rubble of destroyed homes and erect mobile homes in their vicinity.

He said, “We are not asking for more than allocating space next to each destroyed house to place a caravan until the reconstruction process is completed.”

In a related context, al-Mughni expressed his rejection of what the occupation authorities are promoting regarding the establishment of what they call “humanitarian cities,” which would specify entry mechanisms, considering this a prelude to steps aimed at the forced displacement of the residents of the Gaza Strip outside their lands.

