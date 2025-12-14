IOM warns of flood risks for 795,000 displaced in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The International Organization for Migration (IOM), a United Nations agency, warned that hundreds of thousands of displaced people in the Gaza Strip face the risk of their tents and shelters being flooded due to heavy rains, amid ongoing restrictions that impede the entry of shelter-building materials and sandbags.

The organization stated that the storm that hit the Gaza Strip on Thursday caused thousands of tents to flood, while the Gaza Ministry of Health reported the death of an infant due to extreme cold.

Meanwhile, the government media office in Gaza announced the death or disappearance of 12 people, the collapse of 13 buildings, and the flooding of around 27,000 tents.

IOM highlighted that approximately 795,000 displaced people live in low-lying areas filled with debris, facing increased risks from floods, warning of potential disease outbreaks due to deteriorating sanitation and waste management services.

The organization confirmed that the delivery of essential shelter materials, such as wood, sandbags, and water pumps, is still delayed due to imposed restrictions, while the needs far exceed the available aid.

.......................

End/ 257