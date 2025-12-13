Storm destroys what is left of houses in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): "Israel's" genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people persists two months into the ceasefire, now weaponizing the winter months against a displaced population under siege.

At least six Palestinians were martyred and several others injured after severe winter storms caused homes and tents to collapse across the Gaza Strip, amid ongoing Israeli bombardment.

Additionally, in Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza, five Palestinians were martyred when a house collapsed in the Bir al-Na'ja area. Al Mayadeen's correspondent confirmed that the collapse was caused by heavy rains and strong winds sweeping through the region.

In Gaza City, another individual was martyred, and several others were injured when a wall collapsed onto displacement tents. In a separate incident, two children were wounded when a tent collapsed in the Abu Jabal camp in the al-Amoudi area.

Al-Mayadeen correspondent in Gaza reported that the storm has led to the collapse of more than six homes, many of which still had residents inside. There are growing concerns that additional buildings may also collapse due to pre-existing structural damage from earlier attacks, now exacerbated by the severe weather conditions.

Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal warned of an escalating humanitarian catastrophe. Speaking to Al Mayadeen, he stated, "Those who did not die from Israeli bombardment are now dying from cold and anguish," urging displaced residents to immediately evacuate any homes showing signs of structural weakness.

Al-Mayadeen correspondent further noted that Khan Younis remains in a catastrophic state, with hundreds of thousands of displaced people sheltering in tents lacking sufficient protection from the cold, rain, and wind.

In the al-Shati refugee camp, an infant's heart stopped from exposure to the freezing temperatures. This follows the death of eight-month-old Rahaf Abu Jazar in Khan Younis just a day earlier, where floodwaters submerged tents and left families exposed to the elements.

Despite the ceasefire, Al Mayadeen’s correspondent reported that eastern areas of Gaza were subjected to Israeli airstrikes, shelling, and demolition operations. Occupation forces also advanced several hundred meters into parts of the Strip, with military vehicles opening fire southeast of Khan Younis.

