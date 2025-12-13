Tehran to Host Regional Meeting on Afghanistan Tensions

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that Tehran will host a regional meeting next week to address escalating tensions and recent developments in Afghanistan.

According to ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, the gathering will bring together special representatives for Afghanistan from Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, China, and Russia.

Baghaei said the initiative builds on Iran’s continuous consultations with neighboring states, noting that previous efforts by Qatar, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia to mediate between Islamabad and Kabul have so far failed to produce results.

He expressed hope that the Tehran meeting would enhance regional convergence and help reduce tensions.

He stressed that the Islamic Republic places “fundamental importance” on the security of its neighborhood and is committed to supporting any effort that strengthens stability and mutual understanding among regional countries.

The meeting comes as relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have sharply deteriorated in recent months, marked by border clashes and escalating accusations of militant support.

Kabul accused Islamabad of launching drone strikes on October 9 that killed several people in the Afghan capital, prompting vows of retaliation. This was followed by intense cross-border fighting that left dozens dead before a Qatari-brokered ceasefire was reached.

A temporary ceasefire agreement was signed in Doha on October 19, but subsequent mediation rounds hosted by Qatar, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia failed to secure lasting progress.

The latest talks in Turkey collapsed after Kabul reportedly refused to provide written assurances that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups would not operate from Afghan territory.

Pakistan continues to face frequent attacks from such outfits, including the resurgent TTP.

