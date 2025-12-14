Iran FM spokesperson slams Israel’s use of American technology to kill children in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has described Israel’s killing of Palestinians in Gaza, particularly children, with the assistance of American technology companies as “systematic brutality” and “utter barbarity.”

Baqaei made the remarks in a post on X on Sunday, two days after Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, revealed that US tech giants, including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, had provided Israel with access to Palestinians’ data “to set up systems to mass target and mass kill.”

“The UN Special Rapporteur, Francesca Albanese, explains that the Israeli entity is using data and technologies provided by American companies to commit acts of genocide against the Palestinian people, including the systematic and organized killing of children and infants in the Gaza Strip,” Baqaei said in his post, which was accompanied by a video of Albanese speaking with American commentator Tucker Carlson.

“This is systematic brutality, utter barbarity in every sense of the word,” he added.

In the interview, Albanese spoke about an application called “Where Is Daddy,” which she said the Israeli military uses to randomly track Palestinians and strike them when they are with their families “so as to inflict the most harm.”

“This is the end of humanity, the end of civilization,” she said.

Israel began its genocidal war on Gaza in early October 2023, killing at least 70,654 Palestinians and wounding 171,095, mostly women and children, according to Gaza officials.

