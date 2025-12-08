Iran condemns killing of civilians in Sudan, calls for urgent global action

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the killing of dozens of unarmed civilians in Sudan.

According to Mehr, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei criticized the deadly attacks in Kalogi, a town in Sudan’s South Kordofan state, and called for swift international action. He expressed deep concern over what he described as the international community’s continued silence in the face of Sudan’s worsening humanitarian crisis and the repeated targeting of innocent civilians.

Baghaei urged the global community to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to displaced Sudanese families and to take concrete steps to end foreign interference in Sudan. He also called for preventing the flow of weapons to armed groups, saying such transfers are key drivers of the ongoing conflict and instability.

Local officials reported that nearly 80 people—more than half of them children—were killed in a series of drone strikes that hit a kindergarten, a hospital, and rescue teams in southern Sudan. The attacks were blamed on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

.....................

End/ 257