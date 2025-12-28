Iran Launches Three Indigenous Satellites, Affirms Position Among World’s Top Spacefaring Nations

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Republic of Iran recorded one of its most significant milestones in space technology as three Iranian satellites were successfully deployed into orbit from Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome. The mission, carried out using a Russian Soyuz launch vehicle, represents a strategic advancement in Iran’s long-term aerospace agenda and highlights the country’s growing technical capacity in satellite development.

According to the program plan, the satellites will operate in an orbit approximately 500 kilometers above Earth’s surface. This low-Earth orbit altitude is considered ideal for remote sensing, earth observation, and data-driven applications, while also enabling high-speed communication and efficient data relay with ground stations across the country.

Hassan Salarieh, head of the Iranian Space Agency, emphasized that Iran’s concurrent mastery in satellite design and construction, orbital launch systems, and data reception infrastructure has positioned the nation among the world’s leading space powers.

“Fewer than five percent of countries worldwide possess full-cycle space technology, a group in which Iran now stands firmly,” he noted.

Salarieh emphasized that the signing of contracts with various companies and the successful completion of several domestically designed and manufactured satellites reflect not only technological progress but also the growing scope and pace of Iran’s space industry.

He further stated that the entry of private sector actors and knowledge-based companies into the field marks the beginning of a new economic era for Iran’s space industry. The integration of commercial innovation with state-backed infrastructure is expected to drive competitiveness and generate new economic value.

Highlighting the economic dimension of satellite capabilities, Salarieh explained that satellite imagery and data services are capable of producing significant value-added applications across agriculture, environmental monitoring, communications, and national security.

This dynamic, he mentioned, guarantees continuity and financial sustainability for the sector.

Salarieh reiterated that Iran is now counted among the ten to eleven countries capable of simultaneously developing satellites, satellite launchers, and operational ground infrastructure.

“This benchmark places Iran within a competitive global arena dominated by long-established spacefaring nations,” The official added.

In order to maintain progress, the Iranian Space Agency aims to expand the number and diversity of operational satellites, with new plans underway for advanced telecommunication, radar, imaging, and scientific-class satellites. With global competition intensifying, Iran’s strategy revolves around indigenous technology and domestic engineering talent, according to Salarieh.

Concluding his remarks, Salarieh noted that the satellites launched in recent years have reached imaging resolutions of approximately 15 meters, representing a notable improvement in national technical standards.

He described the achievement as a reflection of Iran’s strategic commitment to space development and a milestone in the country’s emergence as a capable and confident spacefaring nation.

