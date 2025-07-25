Iran launches Nahid-2 Satellite into space

The Nahid-2 communication satellite, developed by the Iranian Space Research Institute and the Iranian Space Agency (I.S.A.), has been launched into space aboard a Soyuz launch vehicle from Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome.

The Nahid-2 satellite, which is an upgraded version of Nahid-1, was launched into space on Friday.

A number of Iranian knowledge-based companies cooperated in building the Nahid-2 satellite, a low Earth orbit (LEO) microsatellite designed to operate at an altitude of 500 kilometers.

Weighing approximately 110 kilograms, the satellite represents a major step forward in Iran’s plans to develop both LEO communications satellite constellations and future high Earth orbit (GEO) telecommunications systems.

With the launch of Nahid-2 into orbit, Iran’s indigenous Ku-band communication technologies will undergo operational testing in space for the first time.

The satellite will also test and evaluate key space technologies such as three-axis attitude control, bi-directional communication in multiple frequency bands, data management, and power distribution systems.

Iran has been actively involved in space technology development since 2005.