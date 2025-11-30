Iran reaffirms support for Palestinians on International Palestine Solidarity Day

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Iran’s Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its steadfast support for Palestinians, describing their suffering as “the deepest wound in human conscience.”

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stressed that Palestine remains “the most universal cause for justice and solidarity,” underscoring the ongoing hardships endured under the “occupying apartheid regime.”

He referred to the regime’s decades‑long policy of pursuing a deadly extremist racist agenda against Palestinians, which has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, displaced millions, and continues through the genocidal war in Gaza.

The genocide, which began in October 2023, has killed more than 70,000 Palestinians—mostly women and children—and devastated much of the coastal enclave.

The regime has also carried out daily lethal violations of the ceasefire agreement reached in early October with Gaza’s Hamas resistance, which observers say reflects a continuation of its genocidal pattern.

Baghaei condemned the ongoing violence and oppression against Palestinians, highlighting the role of the United States and its allies in shielding Israel from accountability.

He urged the international community to move beyond rhetoric and fulfill its legal and moral duties by supporting “the legitimate resistance of the Palestinian people to end occupation and secure their fundamental human right to self‑determination.”

His remarks coincided with worldwide demonstrations, awareness campaigns, and calls for concrete action by human rights activists and ordinary people marking the day.

