Putin and Erdogan Hold Talks in Turkmenistan on Bilateral Ties and Ukraine

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): President Vladimir Putin met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday on the sidelines of the Peace and Trust: Unity of Goals for a Sustainable Future forum in Turkmenistan, the Kremlin said. The talks lasted about 40 minutes.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the meeting was positive, noting that relations between Moscow and Ankara continue to expand across a wide range of sectors.

He described Russian-Turkish cooperation as “multi-faceted and diversified,” particularly in trade and economic relations, adding that this cooperation helps both countries manage global challenges and external pressure.

Peskov said major joint projects remain a priority, highlighting the construction of Türkiye’s first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu.

Ankara expects the project to be completed on schedule, and Russia’s state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, is fully capable of meeting its obligations, he said.

The two leaders also discussed the conflict in Ukraine. Turkish media reported that Ankara remains interested in hosting a new round of talks aimed at reviving stalled peace negotiations.

