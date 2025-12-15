Iran unveils 3 new nuclear achievements

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran unveiled three advanced achievements in nuclear science on Monday, underscoring the country’s growing capabilities in medical treatment, diagnostic technology, and scientific research.

according to Mehr, the unveiling ceremony was held at the Tehran International Exhibition Center and was attended by Iran’s Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, along with Mohammad Eslami, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), and a number of senior officials and experts.

During the event, the Nuclear Science and Technology Research Institute introduced a newly developed diagnostic radiopharmaceutical, Gallium-68, which is used for advanced imaging of metastatic melanoma. A therapeutic radiopharmaceutical, Lutetium-177, designed for targeted cancer treatment, was also presented. In addition, officials unveiled a fully automated system for bone pain treatment, marking a significant step forward in nuclear-based medical care.

The ceremony also marked the official operational launch of Iran’s National Nuclear Network, a strategic platform aimed at strengthening research infrastructure, facilitating scientific cooperation, and enhancing coordination among nuclear research centers and institutions across the country.

Officials emphasized that these achievements reflect Iran’s commitment to the peaceful application of nuclear technology, particularly in the fields of healthcare, scientific innovation, and national development.

