Photos: Unveiling ceremony of six new products by Rasool Rahmat Foundation in Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the occasion of the 1500th anniversary of the birth of the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH), the Rasool Rahmat Foundation held a ceremony on Wednesday morning (December 17, 2025) to unveil six new products. The event took place at the Al al-Bayt International Community in Qom, with speeches delivered by Dr. Mohammadreza Sougandi, Director General of the Qom Department of Culture and Islamic Guidance, and Hojjatoleslam Alireza Sobhani-Nasab, head of the Association of Children and Youth Publishers in Qom.