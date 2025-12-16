6 new products of Rasul Rahmat Foundation to be unveiled in Qom

According to AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA) – On the occasion of the 1500th anniversary of the birth of the Holy Prophet of Islam (peace be upon him), a ceremony will be held to unveil six new works by the Rasul Rahmat Foundation.

The works include four novels for young adults titled “The Magic Bed”, “Only That Yemeni Girl”, “The Daughter of Cain”, and “Endless Rain”; one general book titled “Unveiling the Sun”; and one children’s book titled “If I Had Known You Earlier”.

Dr. Mohammadreza Sougandi, Director General of the Qom Department of Culture and Islamic Guidance, and Hujjat al‑Islam Alireza Sobhani‑Nasab, President of the Association of Children and Adolescent Publishers of Qom, will be the special guests of this event.

The ceremony will take place on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. in Qom, Somayeh Street, at the corner of Alley 12, at the Al al‑Bayt al‑Alamiya Center.

