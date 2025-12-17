Iran Seminary official calls for expanded religious, scientific ties with Azerbaijan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The deputy for international affairs of Iran’s seminaries has stressed the need to expand scientific, religious, and epistemological cooperation between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, saying political differences must not hinder intellectual engagement in the Islamic world.

Hojatoleslam Seyyed Mofid Hosseini Kouhsari made the remarks at the unveiling ceremony of the Azerbaijani-language version of WikiAnswer, held at the office of the Representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Qom.

He underlined the importance of strengthening scholarly and religious exchanges among Islamic countries, particularly between Iran and Azerbaijan, emphasizing that political considerations should not obstruct intellectual, academic, and faith-based communication.

Congratulating the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (peace be upon her) and thanking the organizers, Hojatoleslam Hosseini Kouhsari described the launch of the Azeri-language WikiAnswer as a “valuable and blessed scientific initiative.” He said Azerbaijan holds a special position in the region, the Islamic world, and the Shiite community, noting that the people’s attachment to the school of Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) has deep historical roots spanning centuries.

Referring to the extensive cultural, historical, and religious commonalities between Iran and Azerbaijan, the seminary official cited the Azeri-language “Velayat” television network as a successful model of engagement. He said the channel has been well received by Azerbaijani elites, the public, and even officials, playing a constructive role in epistemological and scholarly discourse.

He added that the unveiling of Azeri WikiAnswer represents a new step in this process and expressed hope that it would facilitate broader religious and scientific interaction among followers of Ahl al-Bayt across the Islamic world.

Hosseini Kouhsari outlined the broad capacities of Iran’s seminaries, noting the existence of more than 150 specialized level-three and level-four centers, with half focused on jurisprudence and the remainder on theology, history, Mahdism, lifestyle studies, and other Islamic sciences. He also pointed to around 200 research institutes and academic centers capable of cooperating with Azerbaijani scientific and cultural institutions.

He said the seminaries also offer hundreds of advanced jurisprudential courses and more than 40 specialized fields of religious outreach, including activities in universities, schools, hospitals, prisons, and other institutions.

Inviting Azerbaijani students, scholars, and cultural activists, the deputy for international affairs said the seminaries are fully prepared to provide the necessary platforms to deepen ties between the two nations.

Hojatoleslam Hosseini Kouhsari warned that the Islamic world is living through a sensitive “era of transformations,” adding that failure to properly understand rapid global changes could weaken the effective use of Islam’s comprehensive teachings and scholarly capacities.

He identified three major developments shaping the contemporary world: rapidly evolving human needs and issues that can become global challenges in a short time; transformations in tools and methods, particularly the growing role of artificial intelligence and the reduction of language barriers; and changes in global intellectual and civilizational relations, with material civilization in decline and new models emerging.

Describing Azeri WikiAnswer as a significant opportunity to respond to the real needs of Azerbaijani society, Hosseini Kouhsari said the platform could address intellectual and cognitive gaps through careful prioritization and a field-oriented approach.

He emphasized the importance of addressing not only traditional religious questions but also contemporary issues such as lifestyle, human dignity, natural rights, environmental challenges, animal rights, and other emerging concerns that preoccupy societies today.

“Our point of entry must be the lived realities, culture, and history of the Azerbaijani people,” he said, “so that the answers provided are practical, effective, and enduring.”

In closing, Hojatoleslam Hosseini Kouhsari expressed appreciation to all those involved in launching the Azeri-language WikiAnswer and voiced hope that the initiative would play a meaningful role in strengthening religious, scientific, and cultural relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

