Special Ceremony Held to Honor Scholarly Contributions of Seminary Graduates in Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: A special ceremony was organized at Jamia Al-Kawthar under the auspices of al Mustafa international university, Islamabad branch, to recognize the scholarly services of authors, translators, and research scholars who have graduated from various seminaries and Hawzas across Pakistan.

The event was graced by the presence of Leader of the Shia Community of Pakistan, Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, who attended as the chief guest and delivered a keynote address.

In his special address, Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi stated that the academic, authorial, and translational efforts of seminary graduates are, in fact, a guarantee of intellectual self-reliance and scholarly continuity. He emphasized that nations which fail to honor their scholars gradually become intellectually weak.

Praising al Mustafa international university for its initiative to honor academic personalities, he remarked that such programs play a vital role in maintaining scholarly continuity and inspiring the younger generation to engage in research and study.

On the occasion, book stalls featuring the published works and translations of the honored authors and translators were also set up, representing various seminaries and Hawzas from across Pakistan. A large number of scholars, teachers, researchers, and students attended the ceremony, which concluded with a collective prayer.