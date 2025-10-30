International Conference on “Imam Hussain – A Symbol of Our Unity” held at Jamia Al-Kauthar, Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The program began with the recitation of the Holy Qur’an by Hafiz Akbar Rajai, followed by opening remarks from Allama Ashraf Hussain Akhunzada. Scholars and spiritual leaders from various schools of thought across Pakistan then addressed the gathering and shared their thoughts with the participants.

Among the speakers were Syed Tayyab Shah Tirmizi, Dr. Arshad Baloch (Multan), Syed Haroon Gilani (Minhaj-ul-Quran, Gujrat), Dr. Abdul Hafeez (Faisalabad), Abu Bakr Usman Haidari, Dr. Tariq Saleem (Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami North Punjab), Muhammad Ibrahim (Mardan), Irfan Haqqani, Allama Arif Wahidi, Pir Sahib of Mohra Sharif, Allama Muhammad Shifa Najafi, Siraj-ul-Haq (former Central Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami), Allama Raghib Naeemi (Chairman, Islamic Ideological Council), Liaqat Baloch (Vice President, Milli Yakjehti Council), Ustad Abbas Al-Ghafaji (Head of International Media Center, Shrine of Imam Hussain A.S.), Sardar Muhammad Yousaf (Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Government of Pakistan), Allama Sajid Ali Naqvi, and Sheikh Ali Al-Qarraawi (Representative of the Shrine of Imam Hussain A.S.), along with other distinguished guests.

The speakers prayed for the elevation of the late Allama Sheikh Mohsin Najafi’s soul and appreciated the tireless efforts of his son, Allama Sheikh Anwar Ali Najafi, who continues his legacy. They praised the establishment of the “Imam Hussain Cultural Center” at Jamia Al-Kauthar and the organization of this grand scholars’ conference, calling it a historic step.

The speakers emphasized that, in light of the current situation of the Muslim Ummah—particularly the crisis in Gaza—Muslim unity is the most urgent need of the time.

A documentary showcasing the development projects of the Shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S.) and its humanitarian initiatives was also presented during the conference.

It is worth mentioning that the event was skillfully conducted by Dr. Nadeem Abbas, who performed his duties as host with great competence.