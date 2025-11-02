Pakistani scholar urges promotion of authentic face of Shia Islam

AhlulBayt News Agency: Chairman of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, Hojatoleslam Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, has called on scholars to present the authentic, rational, and spiritual teachings of the Shia school and to avoid divisive rhetoric.

In a message read during a ceremony in Qom honoring Pakistani professors teaching abroad, Hojatoleslam Naqvi praised the initiative as a valuable effort to strengthen academic and missionary motivation among expatriate scholars.

He stressed that the presence of Pakistani scholars in the holy city of Qom is both a spiritual honor and a responsibility, urging them to meet the intellectual and moral needs of society through the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

Naqvi emphasized that the Shia school is rooted in monotheism, reason, and spirituality, and must be distinguished from exaggeration or deviation. He also underlined the need to use modern tools and methods to strengthen Islamic culture and promote moral and spiritual values amid current challenges facing the Muslim world.

