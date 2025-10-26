Photos: 140 Tents Installed for Flood Victims in Jalalpur Pirwala Under Allama Sajid Naqvi’s Supervision

Installation of 140 Tents for Flood Victims in remote areas of in Jalalpur Pirwala Tehsil, Punjab province of Pakistan (Phase III) under the supervision of Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi. Tents installed near their destroyed homes, regardless of sect or school of thought, with full dignity and respect. Their essential belongings were also transferred into the tents. Also in phase I activities: 965 ration packs distributed and 3,600 mosquito nets provided and in phase II: 76 tents installed for flood victims.