Latest works of AhlulBayt World Assembly and Shia Status Research Database to be unveiled

According to AhlulBayt (a.s.) News Agency – ABNA – on the occasion of Research Week, a ceremony organized by the Scientific and Cultural Deputy of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly will unveil 50 research works in 8 languages along with the Shia Status Research Database.

Honoring distinguished researchers is among the other programs of this event, and Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, will deliver the speech.

The ceremony will be held on Wednesday, December 17, 2025 at 10:00 AM in the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly building in Qom, at the AhlulBayt (a.s.) Hall. Interested participants can join virtually at: https://www.aparat.com/Abna/live.