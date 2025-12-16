Third International Conference on Quran and Science set for New Delhi

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Third International Conference on Quran and Science is scheduled to take place at Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi, India, early next year.

The announced themes for the conference include Quran and Natural Sciences, Quran and Humanities, Quran and Social Sciences, Quran and Medical Sciences and Health, Quran and Engineering Sciences and Technology, along with Fundamentals of Research in Quran and Science.

Special themes highlighted for this event are Quran and Family, as well as Quran and Science Education.

Key dates have been set: the deadline for abstract submission is December 15, registration closes on December 30, full papers must be submitted by January 16, and the conference itself will be held on January 29-30, 2026.

The venue for the conference is Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi.

For further details, interested participants can visit the official conference website at www.icqs.world.

