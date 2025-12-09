Trial begins for dual citizen accused of spying for Israel during June war

AhlulBayt News Agency: The chief justice of Iran’s Alborz Province announced that a court has begun hearings into the case of a dual citizen arrested during the Israeli-US aggression in June, charged with spying for the Tel Aviv regime.

Hossein Fazeli Harikandi stated on Monday that Branch Two of the Court of Islamic Revolution in Karaj has started the trial of a dual national residing in a European country.

He explained that the defendant was identified and arrested by the Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on the fourth day of the war.

“After two years of contacts and training by Mossad officers in several European capitals and in the occupied territories, the defendant entered Iran by air about one month before the 12-day war to carry out his mission,” he said.

“At the time of his arrest, advanced espionage and intelligence equipment was discovered in the villa where he was staying.”

Fazeli Harikandi further noted that the defendant is accused of intelligence cooperation and espionage in favor of the Zionist regime.

Between June 13 and 24, Israel launched an illegal aggression against Iran, killing at least 1,064 people and targeting civilian infrastructure. On June 22, the United States joined in and bombed three Iranian nuclear sites, in grave violation of international law.

During the war, Iranian intelligence and security forces arrested more than 700 individuals involved in espionage and sabotage networks across the country.

They were charged with manufacturing bombs, deploying attack drones, spying on military sites, and transmitting information to Israel.

