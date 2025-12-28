Air force commander: Every Iranian regardless of religion defends their country

AhlulBayt News Agency: Commander of Iran’s Army Air Force Brigadier General Bahman Behmard says that all Iranians, apart from religion and belief, are duty bound to defend the country with all their might.

He made the comments on Sunday in a meeting with Representative of Christian Armenians of Tehran and Northern Iran in the Parliament Ara Shaverdian and Christian conscripts of the Army Air Force on the occasion of birth anniversary of the Jesus Christ (PBUH), emphasizing the national unity and solidarity of the divine religions in Iran.

Defending the country and resisting against the external threats of enemy are the common duty of all Iranians apart from their religion and belief, he stressed.

Recalling the commonalities between divine religions regardless of being Muslim or Christian, all Iranians must stand against enemies' external threats and aggression and must not allow enemies to encroach the country, Brigadier General Behmard noted.

He went on to say that Jesus Christ (PBUH) and Last Messenger of God, Hazrat Muhammad (S) have always emphasized resisting against aggression and defending homeland.

He pointed to the sublime and revered position of the Jesus Christ (PBUH) for Muslims, adding that birth of the Jesus Christ is a blessed day for Iranians since followers of this religion are monotheists and have a divine prophet, Sharia and a heavenly book.

