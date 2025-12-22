IRGC Spokesman: Public unity thwarted enemy’s plans in 12-day war

AhlulBayt News Agency: The 12-day war with Israel ended in failure for Tel Aviv, as Iran’s popular unity and swift public response thwarted attempts to spark internal unrest, IRGC Spokesman Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini says.

Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, spokesman for the IRGC, detailed the sequence of events during the 12-day military confrontation with Israel. He stated that the conflict began with an aggressive military strike by the enemy, which naturally aimed to provoke widespread public reaction.

“Immediately, the enemy encountered the ironclad unity of the Iranian people,” Naeini said. On the very first day, widespread public reactions were observed, and on the following day—coinciding with the celebration of Eid al-Ghadir—a million-strong anti-Israel rally took place. Subsequently, the grand funeral procession of the martyrs occurred, all of which are considered historic days in Iran.

The IRGC spokesperson emphasized that the enemy’s failure in the 12-day conflict stemmed from their inability to extend the war into domestic chaos inside Iran. He explained that the confrontation had two components: a hard military component and a soft psychological component aimed at internal destabilization. When Israel faced the unified response of the Iranian people, the psychological warfare effort collapsed.

“Even though the enemy had received clear messages from past domestic events, including the 2009 unrest, it miscalculated and expected internal chaos following airstrikes,” Naeini noted.

The IRGC spokesperson's remarks highlighted that the 12-day war demonstrated not only Iran’s defensive capabilities but also the effectiveness of national unity in countering both military aggression and psychological operations.

On June 13, 2025, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran while Washington and Tehran were in a process of nuclear negotiations. The Israeli attack triggered a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the aggression.

