Iran stands against hegemony-seeking powers: IRGC cmdr

AhlulBayt News Agency: Referring to the hybrid war of the Global Arrogance waged against Iranian nation, the deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) says Iran has stood against the hegemony-seeking powers with might.

Speaking on the occasion of the Research Week held at Imam Hussein (AS) University in Tehran, General Fadavi emphasized that conspiracies waged by enemies against the Islamic Republic of Iran have never been successful and this issue demonstrates the undisputed power of the Islamic Iran on the international stage.

The IRGC commander pointed to the enmity of the Great Satan [United States] and hegemonic powers against the Islamic Iran, noting that the United States has invaded Iran in the economic, cultural, security, and military fields.

He further pointed out that the hostility of the US government against Iran has not been mitigated.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), people from all walks of life, and the armed forces of the country in general, have fulfilled their duties and responsibilities in the best form possible to confront the Global Arrogance, he said, emphasizing that the plots waged by enemies against the Islamic Establishment have not been successful and this issue proves the undisputed power of the Islamic Revolution on the international stage.

The deputy IRGC commander stressed the need to take advantage of the domestic capabilities and potentials to gain self-sufficiency in all fields.

