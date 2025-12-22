IRGC Commander: Sustainable development depends on public participation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force, Brigadier General Mohammad Karami, said Iran’s long-term development depends on public participation and effective coordination between security and economic institutions.

Speaking at a conference on Sunday, General Karami underlined the strong link between security, economic growth, and scientific advancement. He described southeastern Iran as a resource-rich region with the capacity to become a center of stability, security, and national progress.

According to IRNA, he stressed that development must be built on a security-based foundation to remain sustainable, noting that security enables economic growth, while economic stagnation can weaken security in return.

Karami also highlighted the strategic economic potential of southeastern Iran, pointing to the Makran and Chabahar coastlines, agricultural capacity, and international transit corridors as key assets that make the region critical to Iran’s broader development plans.

He added that Chabahar’s geographic position, providing access to Pakistan and Afghanistan as well as maritime links to Oman and African countries, could serve as a major catalyst for economic expansion in the region.

Addressing the role of public involvement in maintaining security, the IRGC commander said the durability of what he described as a “revolutionary model” has largely relied on mutual trust, cooperation, and solidarity among the region’s diverse ethnic and religious communities.

