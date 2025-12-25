  1. Home
Iran refuses inspections of damaged nuclear sites until IAEA sets post-war protocols

25 December 2025 - 08:04
News ID: 1765871
Source: News Websites
Iran’s nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said inspections of war-damaged nuclear facilities will not resume until the IAEA defines post-war protocols. He criticized the agency’s silence on US-Israeli strikes and rejected outside pressure as an attempt to “complete the enemy’s operation.”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), announced Wednesday that Iran will not permit inspections of nuclear facilities damaged during the recent 12‑day war until the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) sets clear post‑war conditions and protocols.

His remarks reflect Tehran’s frustration with the IAEA’s silence regarding U.S. aggression against Iran and signal a possible standoff over future nuclear oversight in the country.

During the 12‑day U.S.-Israeli attacks, American bombers targeted Iranian nuclear installations.

Despite its responsibility to safeguard members’ peaceful nuclear facilities, the IAEA failed to condemn the strikes.

The agency is now attempting to redeploy inspectors to the bombed sites but has issued no statement criticizing the attacks.

Eslami rejected external pressure to resume inspections at damaged facilities, describing it as an effort to “complete the enemy’s operation,” something Iran “will not accept.”

He stressed that inspections can only resume once the IAEA officially defines the framework for post‑war monitoring.

