Islamic Republic Able to Respond to Any Threat, Iranian Cleric Says

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): An Iranian cleric from Golestan province praised the country’s military readiness in the face of external threats, citing a major joint drill in East Azerbaijan province involving ten member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Hojat al-Islam Sayed Mohammad Delbari, the Friday prayer leader of Aliabad-Katul, stated that the Islamic Republic has achieved a level of military capability that enables it to respond decisively to any threat posed by enemies or adversaries.

Discussing the successful Sahand 2025 military exercise, he said the drill conveyed a clear message to regional partners and international actors that Iran is fully prepared to safeguard vital economic and civilizational corridors against any terrorist threat.

Delbari also pointed to the recent naval drill conducted by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, asserting that it underscores Iran’s sovereign right to operate in its territorial waters at the international level.

He emphasized that national cohesion remains a decisive factor, sending an unmistakable signal to adversaries that achieving victory over Iran is impossible.

“Unity is the only reliable formula for preventing war and ensuring success,” he stated. “If we seek to avoid conflict, or to prevail in the event of one, we must remain united and cohesive.”

Delbari concluded that national unity and public support for the government serve as the most effective tools for countering enemy schemes. At a time when adversaries “have mobilized all their power against Islamic Iran,” he said, division and a lack of support for the state would amount to assisting the enemy.”

