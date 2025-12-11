Hamas condemns Israeli approval of 764 new settlement units in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has condemned the Israeli occupation’s approval of 764 new settlement units in the occupied West Bank, describing it as a fresh attempt to Judaize Palestinian land and intensify annexation efforts.

The decision, announced by Israel’s Supreme Planning Council on December 10, marks another escalation in settlement expansion, a central issue in the decades-long conflict. Despite international opposition and multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions declaring settlements illegal under international law, Israel’s settlement policy has accelerated in recent years.

In its statement, Hamas called the move “a new Judaization step” within an expansionist agenda, labeling it “a dangerous escalation” and “a blatant challenge” to international law. The group said the plan is part of a project “based on forced displacement and uprooting of the indigenous population.”

Hamas warned of the consequences of ongoing land expropriation, persecution, and restrictions targeting Palestinian civilians, particularly farmers, and affirmed that Palestinians “will not bow to such arrogance.”

Palestinian groups fear the expansion will further displace communities and erase agricultural land, while Hamas urged the international community to intervene and impose deterrent measures against Israel’s settlement policies.

