Puerto Rican Activists Hold Weekly Protests in Solidarity With Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: For the second consecutive year, social activists on the island of Puerto Rico have been organizing weekly demonstrations in support of the Palestinian people, particularly those in Gaza.

These weekly protests, which began two years ago, continue to this day. Puerto Rican activists emphasize that their solidarity with Palestine is deeply rooted, stemming from shared experiences of colonialism and the struggle for the right to self-determination.

Participants in these demonstrations display Palestinian flags on their homes, paint them on trees, and organize a variety of cultural programs in support of the Palestinian cause.

