Israel Launches New Airstrikes on Southern Lebanon After Talks

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israel launched a new wave of violent airstrikes on southern Lebanon, just one day after the two sides held their first direct talks in decades.

Lebanese media reported Thursday that Israeli warplanes struck civilian and residential buildings in the towns of Mjadel and Mahrouna in South Governorate, as well as Baraachit and Jbaa in Nabatieh Governorate.

No casualties were reported from the strikes, though houses in densely populated areas were destroyed and many Lebanese residents were displaced.

Shortly before the attacks, Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee issued evacuation warnings for residents of the four towns via social media.

The Israeli military claimed in a statement that it had targeted “several weapon storage facilities” belonging to Hezbollah.

These assaults mark the latest violations of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, which began in November 2024 after Tel Aviv’s war on Gaza in October 2023 triggered wider conflict.

Israel was compelled to accept the truce after suffering heavy battlefield losses and failing to achieve its objectives, despite killing more than 4,000 people in Lebanon.

On Wednesday, Lebanese and Israeli representatives held their first direct meeting in decades in the southern Lebanese town of Naqoura, as part of the US-led ceasefire monitoring committee.

Lebanon appointed former ambassador to Washington, Simon Karam, as its civilian representative, who reportedly met with Israeli security official Uri Resnick during the session.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said the meeting “paved the way for upcoming sessions” scheduled to begin on December 19.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stressed that Beirut remains “far” from diplomatic normalization or economic ties with Tel Aviv, noting that the talks were focused solely on “defusing tension.”

He added that Lebanon’s priorities include ending hostilities, securing the release of Lebanese detainees held by Israel, and ensuring Israel’s complete withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

Salam also reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, which conditions normalization with Israel on the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state.

Meanwhile, Lebanese news channel NBN reported Thursday that the talks were conducted indirectly, adding: “Lebanon is not considering normalization nor signing a peace agreement.”

