Iraq’s Wisdom Movement Deputy Meets Iran’s Foreign Minister in Tehran

Seyed Mohsen Hakim, senior adviser to Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim and deputy head of the National Wisdom Movement, traveled to Tehran for consultations and discussions with officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran. On Saturday, he held talks with Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

During the meeting, Hakim presented a report on the recent Iraqi elections and expressed gratitude for Iran’s supportive positions toward the government and people of Iraq.

Araghchi congratulated Iraq on the peaceful and successful parliamentary elections, noting that the swift formation of a new government would strengthen the positive results of the people’s enthusiastic participation.

He emphasized that the higher voter turnout was an important step in reinforcing Iraq’s democratic process and protecting its sovereignty and national security. He also expressed hope that the elections would lead to greater unity, security, and progress in Iraq.

The Iranian foreign minister affirmed that the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to expanding friendly relations with Iraq in all fields of mutual interest.

