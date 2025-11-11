Araghchi: Iran’s Nuclear Science Surpasses Western Expectations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has declared that Western nations will eventually be compelled to acknowledge Iran as a scientific leader in peaceful nuclear technology.

During his visit to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) on Monday, Araghchi emphasized Iran’s unwavering commitment to advancing its nuclear industry, asserting that the country will never forfeit its rights in this domain.

He commended Iran’s impressive achievements in nuclear science, noting that the sector has evolved into a robust and rapidly growing industry across multiple disciplines.

Araghchi highlighted that Iran’s nuclear expertise goes far beyond uranium enrichment, encompassing vital applications in medicine, healthcare, environmental sustainability, agriculture, and industrial development.

He argued that Western apprehensions are rooted not in fears of weaponization, but in Iran’s growing prowess in nuclear science.

The diplomat stressed that Iran has mastered a “very complex and sensitive” scientific field that Western powers aim to dominate exclusively.

He further explained that this monopolistic intent is why the West continues to use the threat of nuclear weapons as a justification for its actions.

Araghchi noted that Iran has been engaged in negotiations with Western countries for over two decades, and if it had intended to develop nuclear arms, it would have done so by now given its technical capabilities.

He reaffirmed the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program, stating, “Whenever needed, we have built trust and cooperated with international bodies and the IAEA. Yet it is evident that the West is merely seeking excuses.”

Since the outbreak of the Israeli-US war in mid-June, the IAEA has conducted around a dozen inspections in Iran. However, the UN nuclear watchdog recently reported that it has not been granted access to key facilities such as Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—sites bombed by the United States on June 22, in violation of international law and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

