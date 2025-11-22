Iran Secures 81 Medals at Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran concluded a dominant showing at the sixth Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, finishing the 20-day multi-sport event with 81 medals and reaffirming its place among the leading contenders in the Muslim world’s premier athletic competition.

The Games officially ran from November 6 to 21, with some contests starting as early as November 3. Hosted in Saudi Arabia’s capital, the event gathered athletes from across the Islamic world in a tightly packed, medal-rich schedule.

Under the motto “Ambassadors of Strength” and the slogan “Iran’s Hope,” Iran’s 190-member delegation competed in 20 sports and secured a balanced total of 29 gold, 19 silver, and 33 bronze medals, earning third place overall.

Turkey topped the medal standings, while the fight for second place was decided by a narrow margin between Iran and Uzbekistan.

Both nations won 29 gold medals, but Uzbekistan edged ahead thanks to a greater number of silvers. Iran’s gold tally was particularly notable given the reduced number of events this edition – only 270 golds were awarded, compared to 379 in Konya in 2021.

Statistically, Iran captured 10.74% of all gold medals, an increase from its 10.29% share in Konya. Despite fewer opportunities, Iran matched its 2021 gold count and improved its proportional dominance, highlighting the team’s efficiency and depth.

In Konya 2021, Iran also won 29 golds and finished third, behind Uzbekistan’s 51. Based on those ratios, maintaining the same level in Riyadh would have required about 28 golds. Iran surpassed that threshold with 29, showing consistency in a more condensed medal field.

Iran’s women’s national handball team achieved a historic bronze – the country’s first-ever medal in women’s handball at the Islamic Solidarity Games and its first in any official international tournament. This podium finish was one of the emotional highlights of Iran’s campaign.

Flag bearers Maryam Barbod (judo) and Alireza Moeini (weightlifting) set the tone at the opening ceremony. Barbod earned Iran’s first medal, a bronze, while Moeini added two silvers and a bronze, providing crucial early momentum.

Iran’s medal journey was framed by two standout performances.

Swimmer Samiar Abdoli captured Iran’s first gold early in the Games.

On the final day, heavyweight freestyle wrestler Amirhossein Zare’ secured the last gold, cementing Iran’s strong position near the top of the table.

With 81 medals and an upward trajectory, Iran’s athletes departed Riyadh with renewed confidence and clear signs of progress.

Matching their Konya gold count and improving their percentage share despite fewer medal opportunities underscored the strength of Iran’s new generation of competitors.

Iran now looks ahead to upcoming regional and global events, aiming to build on the momentum from Riyadh and climb higher in the next edition of the Games.

