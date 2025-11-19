Analysis: What Capacities and Strategies Are Driving Iran’s Bid for Pakistan-Afghanistan Dispute Mediation?

AhlulBayt News Agency: In recent months, tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban have once again run high and these escalating conditions have moved regional actors to take steps in a bid to find a settlements to end this deep-seated dispute.

In the past weeks, such countries as Turkey and Qatar, relying on their relative relations with both sides and also their regional position, have hosted several rounds of talks between Pakistan and Taliban officials in hope of finding a way to sustainable peace. However, these efforts have not produced a long-term ceasefire due to lack of mutual trust and practical guarantees, making the dispute unfolding.

In such situation, Iran has stepped onto the diplomatic stage, offering to mediate between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Both Islamabad and the Taliban government welcomed the move. The agreement to hold a future regional meeting, brokered by Tehran, signals Iran's potential to play a key role in de-escalating tensions.

Tehran’s readiness is more than a political message; it is a practical demonstration of its capacity to host and facilitate critical talks between its neighbors.

Iran's political and cultural capacities for mediation

Iran's bid to mediate between Kabul and Islamabad is built on a foundation of unique capacities and strategic advantages that position it as the region's prime candidate for the role.

A primary asset is its direct border with both nations. Sharing long frontiers with Afghanistan and Pakistan has given Tehran an intimate understanding of the local geography, social dynamics, and security challenges. This proximity allows Iran not only to monitor security threats firsthand but also to design and implement rapid crisis-checking measures.

Converging security interests with Pakistan and Afghanistan further cement Iran's credibility as an effective mediator. All three nations share a primary concern over terrorist threats, particularly in their border regions. Iran's established channels for intelligence sharing with Kabul and Islamabad, its track record of cooperation in counter-terrorism, and a shared incentive to secure their borders place Tehran in a unique position to build trust between the two parties. This history of collaborating against armed terrorist and separatist groups provides a solid groundwork for political negotiations and bolsters the prospects for a tangible de-escalation.

By highlighting the destructive outcomes of the terrorist threats for the security of Afghanistan and Pakistan, Iran can lure the two sides into cooperation and convergence. These threats make no sense to Turkey and Qatar as mediators and they, actually, have no understanding of these security risks.

Tehran’s diplomatic relations with both countries provides another important capacity as the Islamic Republic has always tried to cultivate strong ties with Islamabad and Kabul. This web of mutual interests has established Iran as a credible and trustworthy actor in the eyes of both capitals. This perceived legitimacy ensures its mediation efforts are met with genuine receptiveness, significantly boosting the odds of a successful outcome compared to previous attempts.

Iran holds a distinct advantage over other potential mediators, whose geographical distance and primary focus on their own economic and political interests often prevent them from matching Tehran's active impartiality and its comprehensive understanding of the root causes of the conflict.

Iran is acutely aware of its shared interests with both Kabul and Islamabad, recognizing that any border instability has a direct impact on regional security and geopolitics. This provides a powerful incentive for Tehran to de-escalate tensions before they spiral out of control.

Furthermore, shared membership with Afghanistan and Pakistan in regional blocs like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) provides Iran with established legal and practical frameworks for cooperation and trust-building. This enables Tehran to steer the mediation process in a more practical and effective manner than other regional players could.

Iran's record of hosting regional dialogue on Afghanistan and participating in multilateral talks aiming at settling the Afghan crises in recent years shows that Tehran is capable of managing the critical and complicated talks between the two neighbors and can precisely and based on trust guide the path to peace and cooperation.

Linguistic, cultural, and religious proximity and bonds in the border regions with Pakistan and Afghanistan can also be utilized to create trust and effective interaction among the three countries. These commonalities enable Iran, which has a deep familiarity with the two sides' mindset and attitude, to constructively lead the talks and make a ground for sustainable agreements.

Also, the presence of large Afghan diaspora in Iran helps strengthening bonds. Iran's positive record of providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, its role in managing the migrants and the border crises all talk about Iran's tangible capabilities to take mediator role and help settle Islamabad-Kabul disputes.

Economic capacities

Iran's economic and transit leverage could also prove decisive in resolving disputes between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

As a key transit corridor, Iran possesses the necessary transport facilities and economic infrastructure to act as a deterrent and constructive force, potentially through joint economic acts or shared incentives. Its strategic position bridging East to West, with access to the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean, offers a vital connection point for both landlocked Afghanistan and Pakistan.

These Iranian capacities ensure that any agreement between the two parties extends beyond mere political commitments, embedding practical economic and operational dimensions that help cement mutual trust. By highlighting the benefits of new transit routes and trade opportunities, the Islamic Republic can smooth the path toward de-escalation and give both sides a tangible driver for cooperation.

Iran's geopolitical, security, diplomatic, and economic capacities make it a uniquely practical and effective mediator between Afghanistan and Pakistan. These assets suggest that Iran is positioned not only to lower border tensions but to lay the groundwork for a durable peace between its neighbors, an outcome that would benefit regional and international actors alike, given the fact that instability in this volatile region has profound fallouts for global security and economic cooperation.

So, the Iranian proposal for mediation can present a model for settling regional disputes and prove that regional players, with mutual understanding of regional capacities and embarking on constructive interaction are capable of managing the crises and preventing tensions from boiling over.

Should this mediation become a success story, Iran will cement its role as a key actor contributing to regional security and stability. Meanwhile, this Iranian role helps Pakistan and Afghanistan open a new path for productive engagement and future cooperation.



