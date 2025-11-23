Afghanistan’s Shia Cleric: Hazrat Zahra (S.A) is Model of Patience

AhlulBayt News Agency: In his Friday sermon Hojjatul Islam Seyed Haidar Hashemi, the Shia Imam of Mazar-e-Sharif, talked about the justice. He said that from very past justice has always been a wish of human beings. From the time of Prophet Adam (as) until today, people have always wanted justice. It has also been the mission of all prophets.

He shared the definition of justice from Imam Ali (as): Justice means putting everything in its proper place.

He also read a saying of the Prophet Muhammad (s): Acting with justice for one hour is better than seventy years of worship.

He added: “If a father, mother, wife, or teacher practices justice, it is very good. But one hour of justice by a ruler is better than one hundred years of worship.”

This Shia scholar said that there are different type of justice: moral, political, economic, and judicial justice.

He said that moral justice is the first step. Its light comes from inside a person and then shines outside.

Hashemi described political justice as the mutual rights between the people and their government. He said that if the government and the people do not cooperate, a system cannot last.

About economic justice, he said: We must make sure that wealth does not gather in only one place, and that work and production are available to everyone. If this does not happen, society will fall apart.

Speaking about judicial justice, he quoted the Holy Quran: even with an enemy, you must act with justice. Justice brings people closer to piety; in fact, justice is the truth of piety.

He also spoke about the obstacles to justice, such as following desires, discrimination, and tyranny. He quoted two sayings: Imam Ali (A.S) said, Nothing builds cities like justice. Lady Fatima (A.S) said, God made justice necessary so that hearts may rest and find peace.

In the second sermon, the Imam offered condolences for the martyrdom days of Lady Fatima (A.S). He quoted a saying from Imam Mahdi (A.S) who said: My role model is the daughter of the Prophet, Lady Fatima (A.S).

He described Lady Fatima (A.S) as a model of patience and said: Her entire 18-year life was full of patience. She was patient during the three-year food blockade in the valley of Abu Talib. She witnessed many forced wars. She was patient in her home and in caring for her family.

Hashemi then read a saying from Imam Ali (A.S): A person who has no patience will not have faith.

He explained that any society with patience will grow. He divided patience into two types:

Active patience – the kind of patience that helps us reach our goals. Passive patience – the kind of patience that brings nothing but more hardship.

The Imam of Mazar-e-Sharif then spoke about the food crisis and poverty in Afghanistan. He said that Afghanistan today suffers from a shortage of food. Many Afghan families and children are living in a life-threatening situation.

He also talked about the situation of women and the restrictions on girls’ education.

He ended the sermon by mentioning the sufferings of Lady Fatima (A.S).