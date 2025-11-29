Serving Quran an eternal honor: Iran’s Culture Minister

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyed Abbas Salehi considered serving the Quran an eternal honor.

“God willing, we can all be at the table of (blessings of) the Quran both in this world and in the next,” he added, while addressing a ceremony held in Kashmar, northeast Iran, on Friday to honor the memorizers of the 17th National Exam for Memorizing the Quran (Tarannum Wahi).

The national exam was held by the Mahd Quran National Institute.

The culture minister expressed his gratitude to the people who have been active in laying the foundation for this Quranic movement and said these efforts demonstrate the strong determination and will of the Quranic community and “we must always exploit these capacities.”

Also addressing the ceremony was Hojat-ol-Islam Javad Taheri, the Friday prayer leader of Kashmar, who explained the position of the Holy Quran as a source of knowledge and insight.

“The Quran is a source of knowledge and we must refer to it to acquire knowledge and eliminate ignorance,” he stated.

At the end of the ceremony, 77 memorizers of the entire Quran were honored with plaques and gifts.

