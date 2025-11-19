Character of Holy Prophet is foundation of Islam’s greatness: Pakistani Shia scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency: Addressing Friday prayers at Jamia Ali Mosque in Jamia-tul-Muntazar, Lahore, Ayatollah Hafiz Syed Riaz Hussain Najafi said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) began the mission of Islam from zero, and today more than 1.4 billion Muslims exist worldwide.

Islam did not spread easily; the Prophet faced immense hardships from the disbelievers and idolaters.



He said that within 23 years, the Holy Prophet established a government across the Arabian Peninsula, based fundamentally on his unmatched character. No one in history has been able to challenge the perfection of his character.

Ayatollah Najafi said that the first person the Prophet sent to Madinah as a preacher before the migration was Hazrat Musab ibn Umair (RA).

He said the second major pillar of Islam’s greatness is financial sacrifice, exemplified most prominently by Hazrat Khadija (SA).

He urged Muslims to adopt good character and practice financial generosity because wealth is temporary and will eventually move from one hand to another.

He further said that resolute determination (azm-e-samin) is the third factor that elevated Islam. Muslims must remain committed to their mission with sincerity and strength.

He highlighted the unmatched bravery of the Prophet, quoting Imam Ali (AS) that in every difficult battle, the Prophet became their support.

He said Islam is a religion of peace, and preaching requires patience, endurance, and honesty. Preachers and orators must only present information that is documented or rational, avoiding fabricated stories that harm the reputation of Islam and the Ahlulbayt (AS).

Ayatollah Najafi said Muslims must embody conduct that clearly reflects that they are servants of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

