Iran's president advocates for unity among Islamic nations to replace division

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the critical need for unity among Islamic nations, urging them to replace conflicts with brotherhood.

During the official presentation of the credentials of new Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Tehran Khalid Abdullah Belhoul on Tuesday, President Pezeshkian stated that the Islamic community should prioritize brotherhood over any form of discord or conflict.

He highlighted the pivotal role that Islamic countries can play in achieving regional stability through sincere dialogue and comprehensive cooperation in various fields. President Pezeshkian noted that, based on the teachings of the Quran and the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Muslims are brothers, and this brotherhood must manifest in action, with nations supporting one another.

The president pointed out that many of the challenges facing the Islamic world can be addressed through dialogue, mutual understanding, and adherence to divine instructions. He stressed his administration's responsibility to create a conducive environment for economic growth, scientific advancement, and social development for Muslim nations.

Pezeshkian expressed hope that Ambassador Belhoul would contribute to deepening relations between Iran and the UAE, particularly in economic, political, and cultural spheres, fostering a spirit of brotherly cooperation.

The ambassador conveyed warm greetings from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, expressing his commitment to enhancing relations with Iran.

Belhoul also affirmed that the UAE fully supports the principles outlined by Pezeshkian for strengthening regional ties and is dedicated to realizing the teachings of the holy Prophet regarding brotherhood among Islamic countries.

The new ambassador emphasized the importance of bolstering bilateral relations across all sectors, especially in the economic realm, to ensure mutual satisfaction and sustainable cooperation between the two nations.

