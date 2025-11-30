Plane takes US trucks full of military equipment from UAE to Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Antonov An-124 aircraft, carrying US Oshkosh trucks loaded with a large amount of military equipment, has arrived in the Israeli-occupied territories from the United Arab Emirates.

Israeli media reported that the transport plane landed at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport on Friday.

The American trucks were later loaded back onto the aircraft, which then returned to the UAE after a short stopover in Georgia, the reports added.

The shipment added to a steady flow of US weapons to Israeli-occupied territories despite the regime’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

The Center for International Policy said Israel received over $4.2 billion in US military equipment, including tanks, explosives, ammunition, and aircraft parts, between October 2023 and May 2025.

The supply of lethal arms to Israel has mounted calls in the US for investigations into Washington’s complicity in the Tel Aviv regime’s war crimes against Palestinians.

A poll by The New York Times and Siena University found in September that a majority of Americans (51 percent) oppose the US providing economic and military aid to Israel, while only 39 percent are in favor.

Israel unleashed its brutal Gaza onslaught on October 7, 2023, but it failed to achieve its declared objectives despite killing at least 70,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 170,983 others.

Israel was forced to agree to a ceasefire with the Hamas resistance group, which took effect on October 10, 2025. Since then, however, the criminal regime has violated the truce with near-daily attacks on Gaza.

The UAE has criticized Israel's genocide in Gaza, but it has maintained relations with the occupying entity.

In 2020, the UAE normalized ties with Tel Aviv under the so-called Abraham Accords, with Bahrain and Morocco following suit.

Recently, Israeli media reported that construction on a railway corridor linking the UAE to the occupied lands has quietly advanced during Israel’s Gaza genocide, noting that the project has reached an advanced stage.

