President Pezeshkian: Iran will continue path showed by Martyr Soleimani with might

President Masoud Pezeshkian has stressed that the Iranian nation is committed to continuing the path, character, and ideals of Martyr Qassem Soleimani with all its might.

President Pezeshkian made the remarks on Thursday evening at the ceremony marking the sixth anniversary of the martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani.

President Pezeshkian considered General Soleimani an unparalleled role model in ethics, honesty, courage, seeking justice, and practical defense of the oppressed people.

He said that what has brought the Iranians together today is the path they must adopt, and this path is nothing but the path of martyrs, especially Martyr Soleimani.

He went to emphasize the necessity of keeping unity, national cohesion, and obedience to the Leader, stating that only with internal consensus and solidarity of the Islamic world can stand against the oppressive, tyranical, and genocidal powers.

General Soleimani, the former commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was assassinated in a US drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020.

Pezeshkian warned Iran’s adversaries against relying on threats of death or assassination as a means of exerting pressure, saying such tactics will not alter Iran’s resolve.

“Our treacherous and oppressive enemies should not think they can frighten us with martyrdom,” he said, adding that Iran will continue the “path of the dear martyrs” through perseverance and sustained effort to address the problems facing ordinary citizens.