Iranian President sends written message to Saudi Crown Prince

AhlulBayt News Agency: A written message from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has been formally conveyed to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. The message was delivered to the Saudi Interior Minister during a meeting in Riyadh.

According to Mehr News Agency, Alireza Rashidian, head of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, presented the letter on behalf of President Pezeshkian to Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Saudi Arabia’s state news agency confirmed the delivery, noting that the handover took place during a meeting between Rashidian and the Saudi minister at the Kingdom’s Interior Ministry headquarters. The discussions reportedly touched on matters of shared concern between the two countries.

Iran’s Ambassador to Riyadh, Alireza Enayati, also attended the meeting.

