Axis of Evil is Wasting Time, Yemenis Warn: “We Have Not Left the Archers’ Hill

AhlulBayt News Agency: For former President Trump — and for those who wield power in Washington from behind the scenes — the so-called “Yemen challenge” has evolved into an unavoidable geopolitical reality. Yemen’s ability to deliver impactful support to the Palestinian cause has reshaped the regional equation in ways neither the United States nor the Zionist entity can afford to ignore.

What makes this reality particularly sensitive is that Yemen’s effective intervention has ushered in a new phase one in which the United States is forced to confront its true, exposed size before the world.

In this emerging landscape, Yemen’s rising power becomes a direct threat capable of eroding America’s hegemonic core and undermining its claim to global supremacy whenever Washington or its proxies even contemplate targeting it. From this angle, the U.S. now sees that pursuing chaotic policies in the Middle East might be its only way to step back from danger and try to restore the position it held before its humiliating failure to impose its will on Yemen.

Unlike its regional dependents, Washington assesses the situation with clearer realism: Yemen’s bold emergence—so impactful that it forced the U.S. to retreat from confrontation has shaken America’s long-standing image as an unchallengeable superpower capable of manipulating the world at will.

Many now believe that the aura of deterrence surrounding the United States was exaggerated for far too long. This shift is naturally alarming for American decision-makers, not only because it exposes U.S. vulnerability before competing global powers, but also because it embarrasses Washington in front of those who entrusted it with their security and handed it the reins of their destiny.

Given this, it would be no surprise if Washington moves to target Yemen through multiple avenues, seeking to curb a rising force that threatens U.S. military posture and future influence in the region.

Yet the United States will likely avoid direct confrontation with Yemeni forces, instead outsourcing that mission to the Zionist entity and its regional allies while providing them with strong backing, because for Washington this battle is no less than existential.

A Right That Cannot Be Silenced

The United States clings to the notion that Yemenis, in times of calm or reduced missile activity, slip into a state of complacency until they face an imminent threat—a notion the past ten years have proven naïve. Yemen’s awareness of enemy threats does not arise from momentary reactions, but from a firm understanding of the nature of these powers: colonial forces that survive on domination and the plundering of nations.

For this reason, Yemen remains in a constant state of preparedness, building its strength to the fullest extent possible, while staying alert to the enemies’ attempts to slowly erode its internal front through hostile policies—whether economic pressure, intimidation through military posturing, or creating noise around empowering proxies to lead confrontations against Yemeni forces.

From this standpoint—following the Gaza ceasefire—Yemen brings back to the forefront the map of peace with Saudi Arabia and the remaining partners of the Saudi-American-Emirati coalition. It is a roadmap that had previously been obstructed under the pretext of the Gaza war and the escalation in the Red Sea.

Yemen’s supportive stance toward Gaza does not mean turning a blind eye to what the coalition of aggression is attempting to impose, nor to the measures aimed at undermining its resilience and determination to reclaim its rights.

Likewise, Yemen’s demand that its enemies end the ongoing hostilities against the Yemeni people does not stem from an aggressive impulse, but from the fact that this is a right that cannot be silenced. In addition, any moves by the United States and its followers serve only one purpose: creating a favorable environment for the growth and dominance of the Zionist entity.

As Mohammad al-Farrah, member of the Ansar Allah Political Bureau, states: “We do not issue threats in a criminal manner; rather, we declare our readiness to confront any threat at a heavy cost to whoever chooses aggression.”

He adds, addressing the enemies: “We fully understand your aims—imposing a unipolar order in the region and subjugating anyone who opposes your violations, leaving no one to condemn your crimes or stand with the oppressed in the face of your tyranny. This is impossible. Forget that dream; your scheme will not pass without a price.”

Saudi Arabia: A State Stripped of Its Own Will

In the recent security revelation exposing a joint spy cell linked to the CIA, Mossad, and Saudi intelligence, both foreigners and Arabs alike are left wondering how Saudi Arabia—once known as the "big sister"—could accept for itself such a destructive role in Yemen, especially when its purpose is to halt Yemen’s support for the Palestinians.

The natural expectation was that the “Arab Kingdom” would support any free and righteous movement defending the Palestinians and the holy sites.

In any case, Saudi Arabia—through its active and astonishingly loyal collaboration with the enemies of the nation—further exposes itself as a state stripped of its own will, incapable of opposing any measure the Americans take on behalf of the Zionist entity. Today, the kingdom finds itself required to “pump” more money into any effort directed against the Yemeni people.

Meanwhile, Yemen views the true source of all this Saudi hostility as the United States and the Zionist entity. They are, without rival, the thugs and terrorists of this era, the forces driving and controlling the compass of regional relations.

Any hostile Saudi move is therefore interpreted through this lens—meaning that any retaliatory action Yemen carries out against Saudi interests will undoubtedly be painful for those powers, yet Riyadh will be the one to suffer its consequences far more painfully.

The Yemeni Army: The Region’s Most Effective Force

For the United States, its so-called Arab “friends” matter only to the extent that they serve its interests. Even its defense of them has clear and narrow limits. The world witnessed how America left the Zionist entity exposed at sea, battered by Yemen’s powerful strikes, offering nothing more than weapons and attempts to rally global support on its behalf. No Arab or Muslim nation is, or ever will be, valued by Washington more than the Zionist entity.

For this reason, wisdom dictates refraining from provoking Yemenis, evading peace commitments, or tampering with their lives.

Numerous analyses and assessments by Western observers and experts confirm that Yemen has become an exception in the Arab region—a rising force defined not merely by military capability, but by conviction, steadfastness, and boldness in confrontation.

It is also, as American geopolitical analyst Patrick Henningsen notes, because Yemen possesses “a political will independent of Western hegemony.” Henningsen emphasized that Yemen is the only Arab country that directly and effectively challenged the occupation entity during the recent war on Gaza.

And if the Zionist entity terrifies regional states, Yemen has now reached a level of capability that compels others to abandon their condescending view of it.

Henningsen noted that “the biggest surprise for Israel did not come from traditional Arab armies, but from Yemen and Iran,” explaining that these two states now represent “the real source of security concern for Tel Aviv,” due to their deterrent power and their ability to act outside Washington’s calculations.

Henningsen goes as far as describing the Yemeni Armed Forces as “more effective than all Arab armies combined in confronting Israel.”

Attempting to decode Yemen’s sudden rise in power and influence, Henningsen added: “Israel today fears Yemen more than any traditional Arab army because it is confronting an adversary that cannot be blackmailed and does not rely on Washington.”

The Enemy Still Fails to Grasp the Lesson

Yemen has succeeded in placing itself squarely at the heart of the security anxieties of colonial powers—not by violating “international laws and norms” or by brandishing its strength for spectacle, but by transforming its stance toward the Zionist entity, its occupation of Arab lands, and its bullying of regional peoples into actions that shake the pillars of global Zionism.

For this reason, Yemen has no need to repeatedly assert that it will never allow its people’s rights to be confiscated, its resources plundered, or its livelihood threatened.

And even as the intensity of Israel’s ongoing violence in Gaza appears to wane, Yemenis have not abandoned their post. They remain in a state of highest alert, fingers on the trigger, ready to confront any attempt to undermine the country because of its principled, values-driven position toward its faith, its nation, and its ethical commitments.

Whether aggression comes directly through American-Israeli action or via the so-called “coalition of aggression,” the aim is the same, the enemy is the same, and the right to self-defense exempts no one.

Thus, when Netanyahu issues his threats, he merely reveals that he and his entity have yet to learn the lesson. This only necessitates raising the level of pressure and intensifying the tools required to discipline this rogue, inhuman regime.

For the occupation, in its habitual brazenness, seeks to impose its arrogance upon Yemen—demanding that it tolerate or ignore its crimes. But such expectations are fundamentally incompatible with the Yemeni character.

In Defense of the People’s Rights

Saudi Arabia previously used the escalation in the Red Sea as a pretext to delay finalizing the Yemen peace roadmap. But with that justification no longer valid—while Riyadh continues to evade obligations that represent vital demands of the Yemeni people, and persists in joint hostile activities with the United States and the Zionist entity—it has become clear that there is no genuine intention to end the current state of “no war, no peace.” This leaves Yemen obliged to act in order to put an end to such disregard and to defend the rights of its people.

In late October, the Acting Prime Minister, Scholar Muhammad Muftah, affirmed that the Yemeni leadership will not stand idly by in the face of any hostile measures that threaten citizens’ lives or the country’s sovereignty. He said, “To those who impose measures to strangle our people’s livelihood, we say: the bank for the bank, the airport for the airport, and the port for the port—this equation has not fallen. This game will not continue. Our people will not bow down; they will confront you and thwart your conspiracies.”

Analysts cited by the Russian outlet New Eastern Outlook warn that the collapse of the peace process in Yemen will “almost certainly” lead to the resumption of Yemeni offensive operations.

According to Sergey Serebrov, a senior researcher at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences—as quoted by the outlet—it is highly likely, under such a scenario, that Yemen would once again launch cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia’s critical infrastructure, including its oil facilities.



