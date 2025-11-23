Iran’s Army Ground forces ready to counter any threat, Commander says

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Army Ground Forces Commander, Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi, says the country is fully prepared to counter any potential threats from its enemies, drawing on capable manpower and advanced, modern weaponry.

According to Mehr, speaking on Saturday before senior commanders of the Army Ground Forces, Jahanshahi noted that Iran’s ground units have extensively benefited from the lessons of the eight-year Sacred Defense (the 1980–1988 Iraqi-imposed war on Iran), as well as the 12-day Israeli-imposed conflict against Iran, in addition to the strategic guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

He stressed that the Army Ground Forces have reached a peak level of combat readiness by leveraging scientific expertise, knowledge-based companies, emerging technologies, and especially the integration of artificial intelligence (AI).

Jahanshahi said the country is currently confronted with a hybrid and cognitive war, explaining that Iran’s adversaries turned to soft warfare after failing to accomplish their goals through hard military confrontation.

With reliance on divine assistance, he added, the Ground Forces—through unity, solidarity, and the exceptional strength of the Iranian armed forces—will neutralize any conspiracies devised by the enemies.

Brigadier General Jahanshahi reiterated that Iran’s Army Ground Forces stand fully prepared to respond decisively to any potential threats.

